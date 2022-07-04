Dedicated crowd secures spot on Esplanade ahead of Boston Pops fireworks show

BOSTON - As the gates for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular opened at noon, a group of people charged across the Esplanade lawn to secure their spotting.

The show doesn't start until 8 p.m., but the people in this pack say it is worth it to spend that time in the only place to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"Every year, this is the place to be for the Fourth of July. I'm so happy to be back," one girl said.

The Boston Pops refer to this spirited early-bird audience as their "Red, White, and Blue crew," passing the time by scrolling social media, catching up on some reading, or simply taking a snooze in the sun before showtime.

For so many families and friends, this has been a treasured and dearly missed tradition during the pandemic.

Last year, the Boston Pops performed from Tanglewood and fireworks were launched from the Common. The festivities were canceled altogether in 2020. But 2022 will mark a return to the Hatch Shell, with a "mega fireworks display" over the Charles River.

"We've been coming for 20 years...probably closer to 30 or 40. It's a very long time. So this is one of our daily traditions," one man said.

Others are celebrating its return by crossing Boston's big party off their bucket list.

"This is amazing," another person said. "Took a lot to get here, and many, many years of anticipation. So beautiful day, perfect weather."

The show is set from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; the fireworks will launch at 10:30 p.m. It will be available to watch on Bloomberg's platforms.

Legendary singer Chaka Khan will headline the lineup of performers, which also includes "The Voice" winner Javier Colon, Grammy recipient Heather Headley, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment.