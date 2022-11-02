Police looking for identity of woman found dead in Dorchester
BOSTON - Police are looking for the identity of a woman found dead at the Codman Burying Ground in Dorchester on Halloween.
Police responded to the call for a found body at 6:02 p.m. The police found a Hispanic female estimated to be in her early 20s. She was 5'3", about 150 pounds with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide-on sneakers.
Police did not specify a cause of death.
The Boston Police Department have not been able to identify the woman and ask anyone with information to call the Boston Police Department.
