Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking for identity of woman found dead in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police are looking for the identity of a woman found dead at the Codman Burying Ground in Dorchester on Halloween.

Police responded to the call for a found body at 6:02 p.m. The police found a Hispanic female estimated to be in her early 20s. She was 5'3", about 150 pounds with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide-on sneakers.

Police did not specify a cause of death.

The Boston Police Department have not been able to identify the woman and ask anyone with information to call the Boston Police Department.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 7:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.