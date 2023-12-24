Boston police seek suspect in alleged credit card fraud
BOSTON - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect related to a series of credit card fraud incidents in downtown Boston.
The suspect may be linked to three separate incidents where false credit cards were used to withdraw money from ATM machines.
Police released an image of the suspect on Sunday and asked anyone with information to contact them.
