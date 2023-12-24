Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston police seek suspect in alleged credit card fraud

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect related to a series of credit card fraud incidents in downtown Boston. 

Credit card fraud Boston
Boston police released an image of a suspect wanted in credit card fraud investigation Boston Police

The suspect may be linked to three separate incidents where false credit cards were used to withdraw money from ATM machines. 

Police released an image of the suspect on Sunday and asked anyone with information to contact them.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 5:00 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.