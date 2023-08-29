Viola worth $70,000 stolen in Brighton

BOSTON – Police are asking for the public's help finding a viola worth $70,000 that was stolen sometime Sunday in Brighton.

The instrument was taken in the area of Glenville Ave. sometime from 2 a.m.-3:50 p.m.

A viola that police say was stolen in Brighton. Boston Police

Boston police described the viola as 16.5 inches long and stored inside a black BAM Black Panther HighTech case that is worth $1,300. The case has two Boston University stickers and a Vicant Vintage sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 343-4256.