Boston Police officer shoots into car during investigation in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON - A Boston Police officer shot into a car during an investigation in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night. It happened at 218 Wachusett Street just before 8 p.m.

The vehicle fled the area and was later found abandoned on Weld Hill Street. Police canvassed the area and called hospitals, but don't believe anyone was struck by the bullet.

"As of right now, in the preliminary stages of the investigation, we believe that no one has been hit," Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said.

Police are still searching for the person who was in the car.

No officers were injured. It is not clear what caused the officer to open fire. Miller said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.