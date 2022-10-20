Boston police investigate shooting of juvenile in Roxbury

BOSTON - A juvenile male is hospitalized after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.

The victim was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass.

The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.