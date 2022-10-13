Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Police school crossing guard charged with raping child
Boston Police school crossing guard charged with raping child 00:14

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.

David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.

Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 12:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.