Bostonians share New Year's resolutions for 2026, "It's about the mindset"

Whether focused on fitness, travel, or personal growth, for many people, January 1 feels like a fresh start and a chance to reset, refocus, and set new goals. WBZ-TV's Samantha Chaney went to Boston Common with a whiteboard and asked people to share their New Year's resolutions.

"My New Year's resolution is to spend more quality time with our family," said Sisto Serafini as he walked through the Boston Common Thursday afternoon.

Emma Durney shared, "I want to travel more."

While some plans are more elaborate, Abi Watts tells WBZ she wants to keep it simple, "to be more patient and content in the little things," she explains. "I think I'm always looking for the next adventure and big thing, but what I think is most important is being content in my faith and where I am in life."

For some, resolutions provide a sense of renewed hope and purpose. Matthew Tomeny describes his goal for the year as deeply personal: "My resolution for the year is to quit nicotine. I've been vaping since 8th grade, so I want to be done with it," he told WBZ. "It's affecting my health, and in the new year, I want to be a healthier man."

Of course, not all resolutions last. "You know how it works, the first week, and then it kind of fails," Serafini admits.

But for Lawrent Kim, a new year isn't about being perfect. "It's about the mindset," he said. "We all need check-ins, and January 1 is a good excuse to do that."