Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston to host Celtics Watch Party for Game 4 on Friday at Copley Square Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - With the Celtics just two wins away from their 18th NBA title, and the City of Boston is making sure fans can watch Game 4 together in town.

The city announced Thursday it is hosting a free viewing party on Friday at Copley Square Park for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. 

The event starts at 9 p.m., which is when the Celtics tip off against the Warriors at TD Garden.

Boston took a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday after a 116-100 win in Game 3.

Fans are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and a chair on Friday.

The city did not host any watch parties for Game 3, but did so for Games 1 and 2 at Faneuil Hall when the Celtics played in San Francisco.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.