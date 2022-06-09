Boston to host Celtics Watch Party for Game 4 on Friday at Copley Square Park

BOSTON - With the Celtics just two wins away from their 18th NBA title, and the City of Boston is making sure fans can watch Game 4 together in town.

The city announced Thursday it is hosting a free viewing party on Friday at Copley Square Park for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The event starts at 9 p.m., which is when the Celtics tip off against the Warriors at TD Garden.

Boston took a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday after a 116-100 win in Game 3.

Fans are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and a chair on Friday.

The city did not host any watch parties for Game 3, but did so for Games 1 and 2 at Faneuil Hall when the Celtics played in San Francisco.