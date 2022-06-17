Boston marks Juneteenth with celebrations, remembrances

BOSTON – America's newest holiday will be celebrated over the weekend.

President Biden signed legislation last year making Juneteenth a federal holiday. It is a day embodying freedom and independence for the black community, marking the official end of slavery in 1865.

"As a person of African American descent whose family members were enslaved. It's an important holiday that commemorates this moment in time where we went from legally being enslaved to being free in this country," said King Boston Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries.

Several events will celebrate the holiday

At Franklin Park, folks are setting up for a massive gathering of black-led organizations and families that will come together as one big homecoming.

"My family has been celebrating Juneteenth since I was a little, little boy. We've come out every year. Now I do it with my family and my children," said James Jones, of Boston

This year's Juneteenth has a very special meaning. Not only does it recognize freedom, but it falls on Fathers Day weekend.

'It's a reminder of the value and purpose of black families being led by black fathers," said Boston Juneteenth Committee Chairman

Philecia Harris is busy setting up books for a special Juneteenth weekend at Cambridge Public Library.

From beautiful murals to sidewalk art and storytellers, the message of Juneteenth is being felt on many levels. For Harris, this holiday has a much deeper meaning.

"My third great grandfather was in the 54th regiment, and he was really proud to contribute to the freedom of more Americans," she said.