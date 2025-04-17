Man tackling Tough Ruck, Boston Marathon back-to-back to honor veterans

A veteran is preparing to run two grueling races to honor our everyday heroes and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For Jeffrey Paolino, remembrance is never a burden. It's what keeps him moving forward, especially when tackling 52.4 miles in two back-to-back races. Each step is a salute to honor our heroes.

"Every mile that I walk that's what's really on my mind," said Paolino. "It's not necessarily getting to the finish line; it's remembering the service members and their families."

Two races in two days

Not only will the 39-year-old tackle the Boston Marathon for the first time on Monday to benefit the Military Friends Foundation, but the day before on Sunday, he takes on Tough Ruck, a 26.2-mile march through Concord and Bedford while carrying a 15-pound backpack with a special tribute.

He has a heart to honor a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice: U.S. Marine Corps Captain Ross Reynolds and his family. In 2022, Captain Reynolds died in the line of duty during a flight training exercise in Norway.

Paolino connected with his family before last year's Tough Ruck, which he has run six times.

Paolino served in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, Mass. and his grandfather served in the Marines.

"It's personal"

"Him being a Marine, my grandfather being a former Marine, it's personal and it means a lot to me and it's extremely motivating," said Paolino.

Another reason he decided to take on both races in 2025 was because it felt fitting as a personal way to help commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

"That's why we're all here," said Paolino.

He hopes to finish the Boston Marathon in under six hours and knows his heart to honor our heroes will help him go the extra mile. "They've done so much for this country, and they sacrificed everything, and that's why they should never be forgotten," said Paolino.

Paolino is hoping to raise $15,000 total for Boston Marathon.