Golden retrievers honor late Boston Marathon dog Spencer with walk to finish line

BOSTON – A group of golden retrievers walked to the Boston Marathon finish line on Sunday in honor of iconic marathon dog Spencer, who died recently.

Spencer, the golden retriever who quickly became an icon for the marathon, was known for holding his "Boston Strong" flag on the route near Ashland State Park.

Penny and Spencer, the late Boston Marathon dogs Rich Powers

His owners announced that Spencer died earlier this year. Just eight days later, Spencer's niece, an 11-year-old dog named Penny, also died. Penny had been on the Marathon route for Spencer for several years.

On Sunday, a "Golden meetup" was held in honor of the marathon dogs.

The owners a group of golden retrievers met on Boston Common and walked to the Boston Marathon finish line. Dogs were wearing bandanas that said "Golden Strong."