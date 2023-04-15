Excitement builds in Boston ahead of marathon, playoffs

BOSTON - Boston is preparing for a busy weekend ahead - bookended by Friday's marathon kickoff event and the race on Monday, but there's plenty going on in between which means a packed city a lot of traffic and a lot of fun.

"This is probably Boston's finest weekend," said Boston resident Jay Dinkle.

Canal Street is going car free for the Celtics and Bruins as the playoffs begin at the Garden. The Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers Monday at 7:30 p.m.

"You can feel a little buzz," said Boston local Toni Dinkle.

Even at Fenway, fans cheered on the Sox Friday, but the highlight ahead the 127th annual Boston Marathon.

Runners visited the Marathon Expo, as Boston Athletic Association President Jack Fleming welcomed runners and recognized the gravity of the race's anniversary.

"This year we also mark solemnly the 10th year remembrance. Ten years since the horrible and tragic events," said Fleming.

On Friday night, a video of marathons past played above Copley Square while racers and families watched.

"That was what made me want to run this marathon 10 years ago," said Kaylee Beckstrand, who flew in from Utah with her family.

More than 9,000 people have volunteered for the marathon, which will include 30,000 runners from 120 countries and all 50 states.

The busy city is set to welcome millions of people.

"You'll never be able to park your car," said Dinkle, but still locals are excited to see Boston back in action. "I think it's uplifting."