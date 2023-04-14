Watch CBS News
Boston's Canal Street going car-free for Bruins, Celtics home playoff games

BOSTON - Boston is gearing up to support the Celtics and Bruins in their playoff push. Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city is creating a "Playoff Hub" on Canal Street: A car-free zone where fans can gather before and after home playoff games.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to extend their outdoor patios onto sidewalks for three hours before game time and one hour after the games end.

"With both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year, we're excited to give Boston fans a space to safely gather, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses," Wu said.

It starts Saturday afternoon with the first Celtics home game. The "Playoff Hub" is free to enter. Any cars that violate the rules will be towed.

"Boston's streets belong to everyone," Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said in a statement. "The Playoff Hub will help reimagine Canal Street during playoff games, creating a unique, vibrant experience for residents and visitors to enjoy." 

