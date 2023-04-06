BOSTON - DraftKings wants to take bets on the Boston Marathon.

The Boston-based gaming company is asking the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for permission less than two weeks before the race on April 17.

The commission is expected to vote on the request at its meeting Thursday morning.

In their request, DraftKings wants to allow bets on the top 20 professional runners in the men's and women's divisions and an over-under on winning times.

"DraftKings is continuously looking to offer our customers a safe and robust menu of betting markets across the biggest events in sports and we are actively working with regulators to bring the Boston Marathon to our sportsbook," a spokesperson told WBZ-TV.