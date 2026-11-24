There have been new developments following an I-Team investigation that exposed security failures at Logan Airport in Boston. Following the report, two troopers have been placed on restricted duty, with their guns taken away.

The I-Team first exposed the security lapses, which took place in October. A state trooper assigned to the airport reported doing a required security sweep at the terminal. But sources say he was never seen on surveillance video in the secure area.

That failure led to a security breach on October 4. Sources say a passenger was left overnight in the secure area and was given his checked luggage back.

I-Team sources say the airport employee who gave the passenger back his bag back has been fired.

At the same time, Massachusetts State Police said they were conducting a probe into whether other troopers were also failing to conduct security sweeps after the last flights left.

State Police say that internal affairs investigations resulted in two troopers being placed on restricted duty, now working without their guns.

Sources say troopers conducting sweeps in the terminals are now required to activate their body-worn cameras.

The State Police say the internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

Todd McGhee, a former state trooper who was assigned to the airport, spoke to WBZ-TV during the original I-Team report about the importance of the security tasks.

"The troopers are assigned there to do the security sweeps. It's not just presence, the uniformed presence for deterrence, it's to ensure that things are buttoned up after the last flight comes in, after TSA is no longer manning those gates, and that there's no one who is left behind there," McGhee told WBZ.