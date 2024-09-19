"Full-scale" plane crash simulation drill planned at Logan Airport in Boston

BOSTON - First responders are set to practice and prepare for something they hope will not happen: A plane crash at Boston's Logan Airport.

Massport says its fire rescue team will conduct "a full-scale exercise that simulates the response to a plane crash on the runway." The event scheduled on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be one of Logan's largest emergency drills to date, the agency said.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise every three years "to test the coordination, communication and response in the event of a major incident at BOS," Massport said.

Plane crash simulation in Boston

The drill involves two planes and about 150 people who will act as crash victims. First responders will practice triaging patients from the makeshift crash site and put out a small fire.

People living near the airport may notice emergency vehicles in the area for the drill, as well as a U.S. Coast Guard boat and Massachusetts State Police helicopter.

The Boston Fire Department and EMS will also be part of the exercise.

Cape Air emergency landing at Logan Airport

First responders raced to the runway on Tuesday afternoon for a real emergency - a small Cape Air plane on the way from Boston to Maine had to turn around because of a landing gear issue.

Fortunately, the pilot was able to land safely on what looked like just one wheel. A fire truck and other emergency vehicles were on the scene just seconds after the Cessna skidded to a halt near the grass.

The three people on board were all able to walk out of the plane by themselves without injury.