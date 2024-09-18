Logan Airport in Boston ranks below average in "mega airport" customer satisfaction study

BOSTON - Logan Airport in Boston ranks below average in an annual customer satisfaction survey of "mega airports" released Wednesday, though it's not as close to the bottom of the list as last year.

The J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study has Boston tied for 10th out of 20 mega airports. In 2023 Boston was tied for fifth from the bottom and only rated above Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

J.D. Power airport survey

"Mega airports" see more than 33 million passengers a year, according to J.D. Power's metrics. The company surveyed thousands of travelers on factors including ease of travel, airport staff, terminal facilities, food and their overall experience.

Logan debuted an expansion to its "spaceship"-like Terminal E last year. The newly renovated international terminal has new restaurants and more space with 16 gates so passengers spend less time taxiing or waiting on the tarmac.

The top-ranked mega airport, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, had a "satisfaction index ranking" of 671 based on a 1,000 point scale. The average ranking for mega airports was a 595, and Boston scored a 591. Newark was rated the lowest among big airports.

Mega airports ranked in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study J.D. Power

Elsewhere in New England, Connecticut's Bradley International Airport ranked in the middle of the pack but earned an above-average score in a survey of medium airports.

The study found that despite record numbers of air travelers as well as delays and cancellations, 60% of passengers in North America said they enjoy spending time at the airport. However, passengers are not happy about food and drinks getting more expensive at the terminal and are spending $3.53 less on average than last year.