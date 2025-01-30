Boston flights to and from Reagan National Airport cancelled after deadly Potomac River crash

Boston flights to and from Reagan Airport cancelled after deadly crash

BOSTON - Flights in and out of Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. were cancelled Thursday, hours after a jet and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River.

At Logan Airport in Boston, every flight to and from Reagan National has been cancelled until at least 11:30 a.m., according to Massport. Reagan National will be closed until 11 a.m.

Delta, JetBlue and American Airlines have frequent flights daily between both airports. The two other airports in the Washington area, Dulles and BWI, are both open.

American Eagle flight 5342

American Eagle flight 5342 had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching for landing at Reagan National Airport when it collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter around 9 p.m. Wednesday. It's not believed there were any survivors, authorities said at a news conference Thursday morning in Washington. Several bodies have been recovered. There were three people on the helicopter and 64 on the plane.

U.S. Figure Skating said "several members of our skating community" were on flight 5342.

"These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas," the organization said in a statement.

No other information on passengers is available at this point in the investigation.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said any family or friends looking for information about their loved ones can call the airline's help line at 1-800-679-8215.

This is the first commercial airline disaster in the United States in nearly 16 years.