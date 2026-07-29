Hundreds of flights delayed at Logan Airport in Boston due to storms

The flight boards at Logan Airport in Boston began turning orange as delays began mounting due to heavy storms hitting the Northeast on Wednesday. It left some passengers feeling quite blue.

"We were on the call with our aunt on the drive up, and our uncle was warning us about the weather," said Jake Giglio, a young passenger trying to get home to Hong Kong.

According to FlightAware, there were more than 430 delays in and out of Logan as heavy rains hit the state. There may be few passengers experiencing the impending chaos of Kyla Graves Hall.

"I'm with three children, pregnant with my fourth, so it's going to be a fun journey," said Graves Hall.

She is solo parenting their trip home to Australia. Instead of flying to Los Angeles before going home, an eight-hour delay has caused them to reroute the other direction through China. It is going to add two more days to her saga.

"I have to go pay for a hotel room right now just to have a place for the kids for the next eight hours or so, we have to go in the middle of the night now," said Graves Hall. "It's crazy. A little rain has made a big impact."

At Southwest Airlines, FlightAware says 30 flights were delayed at Logan by midday, which is 60% of their flights at the airport. The McMahans are in the group.

"We were supposed to go to Austin, but we will miss that connection, and now we will go to Dallas to hopefully drive home from there," said Brad McMahan.

For them, that's a four-hour ride. They were originally supposed to land in their home city of Lubbock.

"This is it. We are hanging out in these seats. We haven't even made it through security yet. We can't do that until it's closer to our flight time," said McMahan.

The weather impact comes hours after American Airlines temporarily grounded flights nationwide. The company tells CBS that a technology issue briefly impacted connectivity on some of their systems.

"We have an aunt who lives close to here, so if it gets delayed, we will probably stay at their house," said Jake Giglio as he stood with his mother and his siblings.

The Giglios have been nervous the whole way here.

"We have been watching it all morning, and we actually came early to the airport to ensure that we would be close to the airport if bad weather hit, rather than have to turn back," said Jake's mother Melissa Giglio.

Despite the spike in delays, cancellations remain much lower. By 6 p.m. there were 70 cancellations at the airport.