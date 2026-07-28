American Airlines nationwide ground stop lifted after IT outage disrupts flights

American Airlines has lifted a national groundstop after a system outage, the airline confirmed Tuesday night.

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening," American Airlines said on X. "Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center, all airports and facilities were being impacted by the IT outage.

A previous post from the airline on X apologized for the outage and said its IT team is working "as quickly as possible to get the system restored."

This is a developing story and will be updated.