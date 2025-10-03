Taylor Swift fans celebrate new album "The Life of a Showgirl" in Boston, "the Super Bowl" for Swifties

Fans line up for hours for Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl"

Fans camped out at Massachusetts Targets for hours Thursday night for the release of Taylor Swift's newest album, "The Life of a Showgirl.

"This has been totally worth the wait, not just the wait of the line, but waiting for her next album. This is so amazing," said Gabi Farr, who had been waiting since 8 p.m. to get her hands on Swift's 12th studio album. She was the first in line for the Target exclusive vinyl that was released at midnight.

"Best moment of my life," Farr said.

It's been a long time coming for fans of Swift, 17 months to be exact, since the 14-time Grammy Award winner released "The Tortured Poets Department."

That album gave listeners a look into Swift's inner thoughts and two breakups, but this time, the album is a bit more upbeat, with Swift collaborating with two Swedish producers, Max Martin and Shellback, who worked with her on her biggest hits like "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off."

What to know about "The Life of a Showgirl"

Now that the album has been released, fans are ready to dance the night away. Kiss 108 DJ Mikey V said this is like the Super Bowl for Swifties.

"What's awesome about Taylor Swift is that she kind of brings everybody together," Kiss 108 DJ Mikey V said.

Fans are already analyzing what the lyrics could mean and who they could be about

"It's almost like you have to print out the lyrics," Kiss 108 DJ Mikey V said.

Lisa and Mikey V agreed that the album is a mix of diss tracks, like "Actually Romantic," which is speculated to be about Charli XCX, and love letters to Swift's now-fiancée, Travis Kelce, with songs like "Wood" and "Wi$h Li$t," to name a few.

"When she wrote this album and now it's out, she's still in that same headspace, and that doesn't happen often," Mikey V said. "A lot of times artists will write an album and then it comes out 6 months or a year down the road, and they're in a different relationship or went through a breakup and they're in a different time in their life. She's saying this album is still reflective of where she is in life now. You're kind of getting a sneak peek into Taylor Swift's life."

Swift told London's Heart Breakfast radio show that she was worried earlier in her career that she wouldn't be able to write songs if her personal life wasn't miserable. But fans agree that Swift has still got songwriting power even as she is the happiest she's ever been.

Taylor Swift events around Boston

But the celebrations for "The Life of a Showgirl" are not over. Fans are now pumped to see the official premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, which premieres alongside commentary about the album, lyric videos, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage during the "Official Release Party of a Showgirl" movie.

Boston businesses are joining in on the celebration, with Kiss 108 throwing a listening party at The Liberty Hotel on Friday night. Fans can enjoy Swift-themed cocktails, decor, and make friendship bracelets starting at 8 p.m.

"The best thing about Taylor is that she brings such high energy," said Sean Bitar, the general manager of The Liberty Hotel.

For a full list of Taylor Swift events around Boston, click here.