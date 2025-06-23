Watch CBS News
Some late night food trucks in Boston will stay open until 3 a.m. Here's where you can find them.

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Late-night food trucks launch in Boston serving at select locations across the city
Late-night food trucks launch in Boston serving at select locations across the city 01:39

If you've ever been hungry while out at night in Boston, but nothing is open, then you're in luck. Eleven food trucks will officially begin serving up delicious eats late at night in the city.

It's called the Late Night Food Truck Program, which gives a select few businesses the opportunity to operate until 3 a.m. They will be located at seven locations across Boston near hospitals, universities, nightlife hotspots, and concert venues. It will provide night shift workers, such as nurses, servers, police officers, DJs, and concertgoers with more food options. 

"What happens at night is just as important," Corean Reynolds, director of Nightlife Economy for the City of Boston.

The eleven trucks were selected through a lottery system, with over 40 different businesses applying. The trucks provide a wide array of cuisine, from Caribbean fusion to lobster, chicken bites, empanadas and more. 

They are:

  • Boss Town (Hot dogs)
  • Extreme Flavor (African and Caribbean fusion)
  • Cool Shade (Jamaican)
  • Cousins Maine Lobster (Seafood)
  • Sunset Cantina (Mexican)
  • El Dugout (Dominican)
  • HYT (Asian fusion)
  • Augusta's Chicken on the Road (Chicken bites)
  • Matilda's (Dominican-inspired empanadas)
  • Murl's Kitchen (Caribbean fusion)
  • Los Muchachos (Fast food)

"As a small Black-owned, Caribbean-owned business, to grow in this way, and to see our dreams realized," Shantae Roman, owner of Murl's Kitchen, said. "Just deeply means so much to us."

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the program at the end of May. It marks a full-circle moment for Wu, who helped introduce food trucks to Boston back in 2011 under Mayor Menino.

We are fighting every day for Boston to be a home for everyone," Wu said. "For the first time in Boston's history, late-night food trucks will be providing fresh, cooked options to our community members late into the evening."

Late-night food truck schedule

untitled-2025-6-23.png
Late-night food truck locations around Boston. CBS Boston

They will rotate between 7 locations around the city. The program will run throughout the summer and fall. More food trucks may be added later, depending on the program.

Roadrunner from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

  • Concert days: Sunset Cantina

Boylston Street and Clarendon Street from 8:30 p.m. until 3 a.m.

  • Mondays: HYT
  • Tuesdays: Boss Town
  • Wednesdays: Cool Shade
  • Thursdays: Extreme Flavor
  • Fridays: El Dugout
  • Saturdays: Murl's Kitchen
  • Sundays: Cool Shade

Fenway Entertainment District from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

  • Fridays: Cool Shade
  • Saturdays: Cousins Maine Lobster

Theater District & Tufts Medical Center from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m.

  • Fridays: Boss Town
  • Saturdays: Extreme Flavor

Boston Medical Center from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m.

  • Mondays: Cool Shade
  • Tuesday: Cool Shade
  • Wednesdays: El Dugout
  • Thursdays: Boss Town
  • Fridays: HYT
  • Saturdays: El Dugout

Faneuil Hall from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

  • Thursdays: Murl's Kitchen
  • Fridays: Augusta's Chicken on the Road
  • Saturdays: Los Muchachos 

Northeastern University from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. (60 Opera Place) 

  • Mondays: El Dugout
  • Tuesdays: Extreme Flavor
  • Wednesdays: Murl's Kitchen
  • Thursdays: El Dugout
  • Fridays: Matilda's
  • Saturdays: Cool Shade
  • Sundays: El Dugout

For more information, click here.

