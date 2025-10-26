Former President Joe Biden receives lifetime achievement award at Kennedy Institute in Boston

Former President Joe Biden received the lifetime achievement award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston on Sunday, saying that it was "one of the most meaningful honors" he had ever received.

The event marked Biden's first appearance since completing a round of cancer treatment on Monday.

The institute bestowed the award on Biden as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations. It honored his contributions to the public, including his election to the Senate in 1972, his time as the former Vice President under Barack Obama, and his eventual election as the 46th President. Biden is the first-ever recipient of the award and was introduced by Edward Kennedy's wife, Victoria Kennedy.

"I want to tell you how much this means to me, to receive an award that honors the legacy of my friend Teddy Kennedy, who was by my side for every consequential moment of my political life," Biden said at the event. "He made such a profound difference in my personal life."

Biden explained that Edward helped him in his Senate campaign and continued to help through the death of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and his daughter, Naomi Christina Biden.

"I was planning to give up my seat in the Senate," Biden explained. "Teddy wouldn't let me give up."

Biden speaks about democracy

He said that Edward believed in "the fundamental goodness of the American people" and the "power of our democracy." He said that both are values he believes in and upholds.

"In over 50 years of public life, this is one of the worst I've seen. Our very democracy is at stake in my view." Biden said during his speech. "It's no time to give up. It's time to get up. Get up now!"

Biden also briefly referenced Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, saying that "late-night hosts that continue to shine a light on free speech, knowing their careers are on the line."

He also spoke about the importance of the Kennedy Institute and the work that it does, teaching children about politics, the Senate, and other important topics.

"I believe in the American of our dreams is closer than we think. That's why what the Edward M. Kennedy does is important. Teaching young people how to fight for, strengthen, and cherish the institutions that make our democracy, literally a beacon for the world," Biden said.

Biden explained that he hopes that his presidential library will one day inspire people to have the same values.

"Whatever my legacy may be, I hope it will be said of me that is true of Teddy, who believed in our democracy and knew it was worth fighting for."

He finished his nearly 25-minute speech by calling on people to get involved and act, and "fight like Teddy would fight."

"These are dark days. But we are one of the only countries in the world that has time and again has come out of every crisis we faced, stronger than we went into that crisis, every one," Biden finished. "I still believe we will emerge, as we always have, stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just."

Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in attendance to support her husband. Biden said his kids could not attend the event. He thanked many of his friends and colleagues for attending the event.

Marty Walsh receives award at Kennedy Institute

Former Boston Mayor and U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh and U.S. Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti were also honored at the event with leadership awards.

"A good Secretary of Labor and the best friend you could possibly have," Biden said of Walsh during his speech. "What Marty says he does, and he doesn't back off."

Walsh also spoke at the event, thanking veterans for their contributions to keeping the country safe. He spoke about the importance of "listening to every voice and returning every phone call."

"We brought people together from all over the city of Boston. Democrats, Republicans, Independents," Walsh said during his speech on his time as mayor. "Marty Walsh, a democratic mayor, and Charlie Baker, a republican governor worked collectively together to make sure that people were safe, moving us forward, creating a message that was positive. Our disagreements happened behind the scenes, not in front of everybody. It's important for us to continue to come together."

Walsh spoke about his time working for Biden and the work that the former President did.

"President Biden did more in four years than a lot of presidents do in 8 years," Walsh said.

Walsh thanked the Kennedy family for the honor of being on the stage on Sunday.

"It's an honor to be standing up here tonight as a kid who grew up not too far from here," Walsh finished. He had grown up in the Savin Hill area of Dorcheter.

Joseph Kennedy III also spoke at the event.

The Edward M. Kennedy Institute is located in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.