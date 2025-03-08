Boston celebrates International Women's Day with Women's March across the city

Around 2000 people march in Boston for women's rights on International Women's Day

Thousands of people took to the streets in Boston for the Women's March on International Women's Day.

"Today is the mission to bring women together to show them that we are the ones that are going to stand up," Organizer Ashley Parys said.

Several organizations participated in the rally and march, which voiced their concerns about women's rights, healthcare, immigration, Black Lives Matter, Ukraine, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Many of the comments and criticisms were directed at President Donald Trump's policies and Elon Musk. As part of the rally, protesters marched on the Boston Common, down Commonwealth Avenue, and up Boylston Street. They also made a pit stop at the Tesla store in the Prudential Center to express their opinions.

"It's not just about us being loud and in big numbers; it's about what we are going to do every single day after this," Parys said.

More than 2000 people participated in today's march, but they know this is just the first step, and more action is needed.

"Next steps for us to get active in our communities and lift each other up and to speak out. And let our politicians know; email your politicians. It's very easy to do. House.gov, Senate.gov it takes less than five minutes," North Shore resident Shannon Parolisi said.

The march was peaceful, and there were no counter-protestors.

Women around the world participated in demonstrations on Saturday. The day marks a call to action to raise awareness of issues that women everywhere face, such as equal pay, reproductive rights, gender-based violence, and more.

The day was officially recognized in 1977 by the United Nations.