These Boston neighborhoods are actually hotter than others. How the city is trying to cool the hot spots.

A new detailed analysis of Boston's neighborhoods has identified several highly localized "hot spots" where warm temperatures are more intense.

Residents of areas like the South End and Fenway are experiencing harsher heat than others just blocks away. On the hottest days of summer, some spots can run 15 degrees warmer than others.

There is technology available right now that can cool us down, and the city of Boston is embracing it.

"Here in Boston, we're experiencing hotter summers and more intense rainstorms. As that happens, we want to make sure that we're keeping people safe and our community is healthy," said Chris Osgood, the Director of the Office of Climate Resilience in Boston. He actively works on ways to mitigate urban heating in the city.

How to make Boston a cooler city

Part of that vision involves city planners designing Boston's streets, parks, and buildings differently over the next decade.

"We're actually making investments that have the co-benefits of a more beautiful city and a healthier environment, and that is why investments in green infrastructure trees, planting beds, are really critical to working with them," Osgood explained.

That's where the idea of "smart surfaces" comes into play. You can think of it in three main categories: reflective, permeable, and green. For example, replacing a dark roof with a lighter, reflective surface is an example of a smart surface. Or adding a tree canopy to absorb heat.

Jacob Miller said that when implemented together, these strategies can make a meaningful impact to fight urban heating. Miller works as a senior project manager at the Smart Surface Coalition, a non-profit on a mission to cool down cities.

Miller and his team at Smart Surfaces Coalition use a very sophisticated meteorological model to identify neighborhoods that suffer most from urban heating. They provided this analysis to the city of Boston, among other cities across the country, free of charge.

Boston's "hot spots"

Through their modeling tools and the provided map, you can see there are clear "hot spots".

The dark blue areas are where hot temperatures are more intense in Boston. Smart Surfaces Collection

One centers on the Fenway neighborhood between Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street. Another obvious spot is over the North End near Salem Street and Parmenter Street. There's another that can be seen in the South End, centered on Malden Street and Harrison Avenue.

All of these locations have higher concentrations of black roofs and pavement, along with less tree canopy to provide extra shade relief.

"What we've seen in our analysis is that if the city were to take an action, to adopt cool roofs city-wide, we could generate four or five degrees of cooling in some of these pockets where there are a lot of dark roofs in one place," said Miller.

Benefits of a cooler city

What are the impacts of cooling some of the hottest parts of the city? They are life-saving, in the peak summer months, according to the Smart Surfaces Coalition.

"And if you pair that with some of the other strategies that we've seen, cool pavement coatings, increased tree planting, that cooling goes up to six, seven, eight degrees even in some of the key neighborhoods across the city," said Miller.

Cooling cities comes with a host of other benefits as well.

"That includes the health benefits associated with improved air quality or reduced heat-related mortality. And that includes savings in the infrastructure space from reduced maintenance and longer material lifespans. It includes energy cost reductions," Miller said.

In addition to identifying hot zones in the city, the high-res modeling provided by the Smart Surfaces Coalition also has the ability to layer that information with health data. They can identify residents suffering from heart conditions and other issues like asthma, where many of the highest concentrations of these health problems fall within the hot zones.

As of now, the city of Boston has already done projects to fight urban heating. Boston has examples of what are considered "smart surfaces" all around the city. It can be seen now with permeable, reflective surfaces within the new city plaza. And with the tree canopy in parks. Or the greenery planted on top of bus stops.

Now, as Boston partners with the Smart Surfaces Coalition, the city will have the ability to identify exactly what neighborhoods and areas would most benefit from implementing smart surfaces, and where these resources are best spent.