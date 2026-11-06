Here's when the holiday lights and Christmas trees turn on in Boston this year

Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Boston has announced when holiday light displays and Christmas trees will be lit up in the city to end 2026.

Here's a look at when the holiday lighting events are happening around Boston.

Faneuil Hall Tree lighting

Kicking things off is the Faneuil Hall Marketplace annual holiday tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Park trellis lighting

The trellis lighting at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End will be Monday, Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 260 feet of trellis over the Instagrammable waterfront park will be lit up with 50,000 blue lights and 14 decorated trees.

The trellis at Christopher Columbus Park lit for the holidays. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Martin's Park ship lighting

The wooden playship at Martin's Park, the playground near the Children's Museum named after 8-year-old Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, will be lit on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The ship at the center of the park, the pedestrian bridge and surrounding fencing will be covered with more than 7,600 feet of white and blue LED lights.

Boston hosted the first-ever Martins Park holiday ship lighting at the Harborwalk in Boston on Nov. 27, 2021. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Copley Square tree lighting

The Copley Square Christmas tree, which returned last holiday season after a three-year hiatus due to construction, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The event will feature live stage performances, light refreshments and an appearance by Santa Claus and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Boston Common tree lighting

The Boston Common tree lighting will take place Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the 55th year that Nova Scotia has donated a tree to Boston as a thank you for the city's help after the 1917 Halifax explosion.

Commonwealth Ave Mall, Charlesgate Park tree lighting

Right after the Boston Common tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 3, the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit up from Arlington Street to Charlesgate at 8:15 p.m.

The Commonwealth Mall lit up with Christmas lights on Tuesday, December 22, 2009. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Light Up Seaport

Boston's largest holiday tree will be lit up with more than 10,000 twinkling lights on Seaport Common on Friday, Dec. 24. WBZ-TV will broadcast the tree lighting and entertainment.