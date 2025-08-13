No more Boston to Hawaii nonstop flights? Hawaiian Airlines suspending service on "underperforming" route.

TSA will no longer require shoes to be removed at airport security checkpoints

Looking for flights from Boston to Hawaii? They'll be harder to find soon, as Hawaiian Airlines announced it will be suspending nonstop service between Honolulu and Logan Airport this fall.

Hawaiian said Honolulu to Boston is one of three "underperforming" routes that it is suspending. It is also cutting service from Honolulu to Incheon, South Korea and Fukuoka, Japan.

Hawaiian currently operates four weekly flights between Boston and Honolulu. The 5,000-mile journey takes about 11 to 12 hours on average.

The last flight from Boston to Honolulu will be on Nov. 19. After that, Hawaiian says Boston travelers can connect to Honolulu via its partner Alaska Airlines in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Portland, Oregon.

Hawaiian CEO Joe Sprague said it was a "difficult decision" to suspend the routes.

"Despite our team's best efforts, soft post-pandemic travel demand from Asia combined with various market challenges have persisted in Seoul, as well as in Fukuoka and Boston," Sprague said in a statement.

Hawaiian has been flying the route between Boston and Honolulu since 2019. At the time, it was the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history.

"It is unfortunate that Hawaiian has decided to move their aircraft elsewhere. It's our understanding they are focusing more on international destinations," a spokesperson for Massport, which operates Logan Airport, said in a statement. "Our customers will still have a variety of options for traveling to special destinations like Hawaii. Boston Logan served a record breaking 43.5M passengers last year on a combined 130+ domestic and international destinations and we are currently experiencing another strong year."

Delta started offering nonstop flights from Boston to Honolulu in the fall of 2024, but that service has since been discontinued.