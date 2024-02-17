Watch CBS News
Delta launching nonstop service from Boston to Honolulu starting in November

BOSTON - Delta Airlines has announced it'll start flying from Boston to Honolulu later this year.

Delta will be offering 22 nonstop flights from Logan to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu starting on Nov. 21. The flights will only be available through April 30, 2025.

The nonstop flight will take around 11 hours to get to Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines already flies the route year-round. Both flights are the longest domestic flights in the United States.

