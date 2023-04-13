Boston creates protocol to help family members reach out to those living on Mass and Cass

BOSTON - Boston is trying a new approach to battle the human rights crisis at Mass and Cass - reconnecting people with loved ones.

Boston is launching the new Friends and Family Protocol. People who believe their loved ones are living at Mass and Cass can register with the city. Then, response teams who work in the area can look for them and possibly put them in touch with family.

To reach out to Boston's coordinated response team, fill out a form online or call 617-982-4785.