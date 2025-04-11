Uncovering the real story behind Paul Revere's ride at the start of the Revolutionary War

Learning more about Boston and Paul Revere on the Freedom Trail

As Massachusetts prepares to commemorate 250 years since the start of the Revolutionary War, one way to learn about Boston's role is to hit the Freedom Trail.

It begins at Paul Revere's home in the North End, which was built around 1680.

Oldest house in Boston

"So this is the Paul Revere House where Paul Revere lived and he sort of started a revolution," said Bunker Hill 250 tour guide Amanda Zettel. "This is the oldest house in downtown Boston."

The tour continues to the Paul Revere statue and Old North Church.

"It's really inspiring," said Zettel. "I mean, this church for example. Paul Revere started out here as a bell ringer. So it's really part of that revolutionary history."

Debunking Paul Revere myths

Along the way, you learn more about the tales we've always heard about Revere. Did you know he really didn't say "The British are coming!" the night of April 18, 1775?

"There was not for multiple reasons," said Zettel. "One, they were all British and number two, he had to make this stealthy mission. So he couldn't be discovered. So he actually went from tavern to tavern spreading the message."

Revere also wasn't the only rider that night, there were several others. The tour also explains that Revere had many occupations.

"Well he started out as a bell ringer at Old North Church, he was a silversmith and he was also a coppersmith later," said Zettel. "His company actually formed the first hull of the USS Constitution."

Revere's final resting place can also be visited at the Granary Burial Ground in Boston, where other Revolutionary War figures like Samuel Adams and John Hancock are buried.