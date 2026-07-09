Boston flyover today will be performed by UK Royal Air Force "Red Arrows"

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team - known as the "Red Arrows" - will perform a flyover above Boston today.

They'll be flying over Beacon Hill and the Massachusetts State House at about 3:10 p.m. as part of the America 250 festivities "and to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," a UK government spokesperson said.

The Red Arrows last soared over Boston in 2019, displaying their iconic red, white and blue smoke trails over the city.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows North American Tour flies over the Boston Harbor. Faith Ninivaggi/ Boston Herald/Media News Group via Getty Images

"The Red Arrows are one of Britain's most iconic symbols. Seeing them fly above the Massachusetts State House will be a spectacular moment and a powerful reminder of the close friendship that has linked the United Kingdom and Massachusetts for generations," His Majesty's Consul General for New England David Clay said in a statement. "We are delighted to share this unique experience with our friends and partners across the Commonwealth."

On Saturday, the Red Arrows will be back in Boston to fly over the Sail Boston 2026 "Parade of Sail" at 4:30 p.m. That will be the second flyover of the day; F/A-18 U.S. Navy jets will kick off the parade by passing over the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston Harbor at 10:15 a.m.

The Red Arrows are on a five-week tour of the United States to celebrate America 250. This weekend they will participate in the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick.