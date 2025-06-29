Father of the bride offers $4000 reward to find backpack with wedding speech stolen from Boston car

Father of the bride looking for help finding stolen backpack containing wedding speech, gifts

A Boston father of the bride is seeking the public's help in finding a backpack containing personal items and his wedding speech that was stolen from a car.

The father, Richard Selby, said the theft happened on Wednesday night, just before midnight, on the intersection of Pinckney Street and Charles Street in Beacon Hill. Selby had flown in from California for his daughter's wedding and left his Osprey backpack in the rear seat of his rental car. He parked the car directly in front of the Blank Street coffee shop while he spent time at his daughter's apartment.

They dropped some things off into the car before Selby walked his daughter back to her apartment, but when he got back to the car, the rear window had been broken and the black backpack was gone. The backpack contained a computer, with his speech for the wedding, as well as some cherished family items that he wanted to give her, and some wedding gifts.

"There's a significant impact on me and my family. At the very beginning, it began to interfere with the wedding, OK? But I said, 'We can't let that happen. We need to focus on the wedding so that it can be a big success and somehow reach out to the broader community and ask for help here."

Selby and his daughter, the bride, posted a video on TikTok on Friday, in the hope of getting the items back before the wedding on Saturday. They also asked for any surveillance video in the area. Several fliers have been posted around Beacon Hill about the missing backpack.

"I appreciate the help of the neighborhood," Selby told WBZ-TV.

$4,000 reward offered

The family has increased their original reward of $2,000 to a $4,000 cash reward for the return of the stolen items, no questions asked. Anyone with information is asked to call Selby at 949-400-8941.

He said that the Boston Police are helping with the investigation and have several leads.

