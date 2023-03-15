Judge weighs request to free woman accused of attacking Boston EMT in 2019

Judge considers request to free woman accused of attacking Boston EMT in 2019

BOSTON – A judge will hold another hearing before deciding whether to free the woman accused of attacking a Boston EMT in 2019.

Julie Tejeda, who has been at a mental health facility for nearly four years, appeared in court Wednesday over Zoom.

Investigators say in July 2019 she stabbed Elaina McAlister several times during an ambulance ride.

On Wednesday, Tejeda's attorney told the judge the department on mental health believes his client is not competent to stand trial, but also doesn't think she would benefit from more treatment.

McAlister was at the hearing. She said her fellow EMTs have helped her get through the toughest of times.

There will be another hearing next month. The judge could decide to send Tejeda to a halfway house.