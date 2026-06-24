Boston Dynamics to build "advanced robotics and AI center" in Massachusetts, add over 1,000 jobs

Boston Dynamics, the humanoid robot maker, announced big expansion plans on Tuesday. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it plans to invest $100 million in an "advanced robotics and AI center" and create 1,250 new jobs by 2033.

The robotics and AI center will be on Trapelo Road in Waltham, just off Route 128 near the company's existing headquarters. The Boston Business Journal estimates that the number of planned new hires will double Boston Dynamics' global workforce.

"Boston Dynamics has called Waltham home for many years, and this expansion is a reflection of how fast our industry is moving," interim CEO Amanda McMaster said in a statement. "The investment gives our team the space and resources we need to launch our third robot platform this decade."

Massachusetts is giving Boston Dynamics a $25 million tax credit to support the expansion.

"Boston Dynamics has played a central role in defining the global robotics industry from right here in our state, and it's why we wanted them to choose Massachusetts as the site of their expansion," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "This investment will create good jobs, strengthen our advanced manufacturing ecosystem and ensure Massachusetts remains a global leader in robotics."

Boston Dynamics was featured on "60 Minutes" earlier this year for its efforts to develop humanoid robots that can do factory work. Previous designs like the "Atlas" robot have gone viral for dancing and doing backflips, and its robotic dog "Spot" has been used to assist law enforcement.

Boston Dynamics says it will start to move into the new facility in mid-2027. The company was bought by Hyundai Motor Group in 2021.