Boston to host DNC? Democrats name 3 finalist cities for 2028 presidential convention

Boston is one of three cities that could host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, the party announced Thursday.

Denver and Philadelphia are also in contention to land the DNC. There were five front-runner cities identified earlier this year, but Atlanta and Chicago are no longer in the running.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other leading state Democrats welcomed DNC officials to the city in May to make their pitch.

"We look forward to welcoming the nation to the city where it all began as we chart the course for our future," Wu said in a statement at the time.

"We look forward to showcasing Boston as a world-class city as the DNC makes their final decision," Healey added.

If selected, Boston would hold the DNC at the TD Garden. That's where the 2004 DNC was, when Democrats nominated former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts for the presidency.