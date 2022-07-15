Boston wastewater shows COVID levels rising by 21% over past week

BOSTON -- The Boston Public Health Commission released discouraging data about coronavirus in Boston.

Cases have increased in Boston by 38.9% in the last week, according to the BPHC. The community positivity rate is 10.1%.

Hospitalizations are on the rise: city hospitals are averaging 151 new COVID-19-related admissions a day, up 24.6% over the past week.

Levels of COVID-19 in Boston's wastewater have increased by 21% over the past week, the BPHC said. That's 728 RNA copies of COVID-19 per mL in wastewater. In June, that number was over 1,000 but in March levels were as low as 100 particles per mL.

"Cases are increasing, as are hospitalizations. We are following our citywide trends closely, and we suggest that everyone follow recommended precautions to reduce risk," said Commissioner of Public Health and BPHC Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. "Based on current trends, it is essential that people protect themselves and others by wearing masks within indoor crowded settings, testing, isolating if they're sick, and staying up to date with their vaccinations which will reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19."

The BPHC recommends testing before and after attending large gatherings, wearing masks indoors, holding gathers outdoors if possible, staying up to date on vaccinations, and staying home if you're sick.