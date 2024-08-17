Boston College wide receiver survived earthquake; now he gives to others

BOSTON - Ismael Zamor is this week's BZ's MVP. He hasn't even lined up for a single snap yet, but they wide receiver is already inspiring his Eagles teammates.

"Very inspirational to understand what him and his family have been through and what he's gone through to get to this point," said Eagles Head Football Coach Bill O'Brien.

Surviving an earthquake

His path to "The Heights" was paced in the wake of an earthquake when Zamor was 7 years old.

"I have vivid memories of having to sleep outside because we were worried about the house falling on us," Zamor said.

Forced from his home in Haiti, Zamor and his family moved to Massachusetts. Over the year, the family moved to Dorchester, then to Revere, then eventually to Everett in a search for a new home.

"First got here ... in and out of shelters, you know, until we were finally able to find public housing. Found public housing in Everett," Zamor said.

Finding football

Once he gound his home in Everett, Zamor found his future in football. He emerged as one of the top prospects coming out of the Commonwealth as a wide receiver.

"It was hard, you know, but what kept me strong was my family. I had a bunch of people along the way that helped me and that supported me and was able to help me push through," he said.

The red-shirt sophomore said it's that support that still pushes him at Boston College.

"When I come out here, I'm going through a tough day, or through a tough workout, I think of those moments, you know, just struggling with my mom and my brothers. That's what drives me. That's why I play- to be able to give back.

Giving back

Giving back is what Zamor has become know for. He volunteers his time visiting with kids in shelters similar to those where he spent part of his childhood.

"I just encourage them to work hard. To believe and to be kind. I think it's important because when you're somebody that's kind, people tend to gravitate towards you and they want to help you. You can't do it by yourself, so you need to have a team around you.

How Zamor's life experience and perseverance have led him to become a rising leader in the Eagles' locker room isn't lost on his team.

"It adds a lot. I mean, to have a guy like Ish, who's been through a lot with his family, you know, the background that he's had. Then the way he is on a day-to-day basis here at BC. All the things thathe does to try to make his life better but also make the lives of people around him better," O'Brien said. "He's just an unbelievable kid and a great example of what this BC football team's all about."