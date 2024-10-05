Virginia rallies from 14-point deficit to beat Boston College 24-14

MIKE BARBER The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields threw a pass that set up a field goal, then caught the go-ahead touchdown as the Cavaliers rallied and beat Boston College 24-14 on Saturday.

Virginia's defense forced three fourth-quarter turnovers.

Fields caught four passes for 63 yards, including a 30-yard score with 10:39 to play as the Cavaliers opened ACC play with two wins for the first time since 2019. He also threw a 29-yard completion to running back Kobe Pace.

That touchdown came two plays after Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett intercepted a tipped pass.

On Boston College's next possession, quarterback Thomas Castellanos fumbled, and Cavaliers safety Jonas Sanker picked up the ball near the sideline and returned it 40 yards for a score. Later, backup cornerback Kendren Smith intercepted a Castellanos pass with 3:04 left to seal the win.

Anthony Colandrea threw for 179 yards and a score for the Cavaliers.

Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku led Boston College with 10 tackles and a sack.

A year ago, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Virginia squandered a 21-7 halftime lead. This year, it was the Eagles jumping in front early, going up 14-0, as Castellanos completed his first 11 throws, including a pair of touchdown tosses.

But Virginia's dominant second half erased all of that and, by winning its fourth game this season, it guaranteed coach Tony Elliott his most successful season in his three years leading the program. The Cavaliers had posted three-win campaigns the past two years.

The Takeaway

Boston College: The Eagles were unable to maintain their fast start and failed to open 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007. Boston College went just 2 for 6 on third downs in the second half, and were outgained 223-126 total yards after halftime.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' defense needed a half to get its feet under it, but once it did, the unit was dominant. Virginia dominated play after intermission, holding Boston College scoreless in the second half and putting up 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers put up two of three sacks and forced both of its turnover after the break.

Up Next

Boston College: Visits Virginia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia: Hosts No. 22 Louisville next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.