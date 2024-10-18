Boston College hockey honors Gaudreau brothers, Tony Voce

BOSTON - A powerful moment of silence and stillness inside Conte Forum Friday, in honor of the immeasurable losses of three hockey heroes this summer. BC legends Tony Voce, and brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died suddenly this summer.

"Three stellar players that played up here that were class acts, great gentlemen and to lose all three of them at such a young age is just heartbreaking," said longtime fan Steven Spellman.

Voce who played on the Eagles' 2001 national championship team died suddenly in July; he was 43. The Gaudreaus were killed in late August, hit by a suspected drunk driver as they rode their bikes near their boyhood home in New Jersey the night before their sister's wedding.

"Magic on the ice"

"Johnny Gaudreau was absolutely magic on the ice. He could do things with that puck most people couldn't," Spellman said.

"I knew back then Johnny was going to be a real star. He was always moving away from the puck. If BC gained possession of the puck, he was always going to be open. He was always the number you looked for to pass to. He was great," said fan JT McCarthy.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau at TD Garden on February 10, 2014 in Boston. Richard T Gagnon / Getty Images

This season the Eagles play with patches on their jerseys - the initials of Voce and the Gaudreaus. Many fans in the stands had their own gear showing their love for "Johnny Hockey" close to their hearts.

"He was just amazing, great humble personality. Very talented hockey player. Great family. Just a really great person," said Jill Perez.

And each time the team takes the ice from their own bench, they'll skate by those same initials. Skating for them, in the game they'll share forever.