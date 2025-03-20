Boston Celtics fans react to historic sale of team: "I think $6 billion is fair."

The record-breaking sale of the Boston Celtics to William Chisholm has fans buzzing around TD Garden.

"It's huge. It's a big number," Miguel Padro told WBZ-TV.

Chisholm, who made the jaw-dropping offer to buy the team, is the managing partner and chief investment officer at Symphony Technology Group – a private equity firm based in California. He grew up on the North Shore and is a die-hard Celtics fan who's paying a whopping $6.1 billion for the team.

"They're like the face of the NBA," Dan Trigg said from Banners Kitchen and Tap. "They are the most historic franchise in the NBA. I think $6 billion is fair."

Expert's take on Boston Celtics sale

Experts seem to agree.

Babson College sports marketing professor Anjali Bal said the price tag isn't too surprising.

"The Celtics are definitely a dominant team from a player standpoint," she said. "Also from a brand standpoint."

They're the reigning NBA champions with a storied rivalry against the Los Angeles Lakers and a very loyal fanbase.

"I don't want to see them move from the Garden," Triggs added. "I know they're tenants at the Garden. They pay rent to the Bruins."

"There's definitely a desire for the Celtics to have their own stadium," Bal replied. "From a financial standpoint as to what they can own and what they can make money off of."

Fans hope new owners keep Celtics stars

Fans told WBZ-TV they know the team needs to make money to keep some of their favorite players on the roster. They have this message for the owners:

"As long as the new ownership are also die-hard Celtics fans and also will put in money, then it doesn't matter," Padro said.

"I just hope they can figure it out and keep this core together because I'm a die-hard Celtics fan. I've been a Celtics fan my whole life," Trigg said.

Next, the deal goes before the NBA governing board for approval.