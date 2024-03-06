Celtics to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi vs. Nuggets

BOSTON -- The Celtics will be logging some travel miles during their next preseason.

The NBA announced that the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will play a pair of preseason games in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

According to the NBA, these games will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on TV and digital media, airing live in the UAE and across the Middle East. Abu Dhabi is nine hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone in the U.S.

Though tickets for the games are not on sale yet, the NBA has created a website that allows fans to register their interest in purchasing tickets at nba.com/abudhabi. The league also offers several "experiences packages" for the games as well.

"The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that features preseason NBA Global Games, the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event," the league said in the release. "The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under Experience Abu Dhabi – the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE's capital – serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China."

The Celtics last played outside of North America in January of 2018, when they defeated the 76ers in London. Prior to that, their last game outside of the U.S. and Canada came in December of 2015, when they beat the Kings in Mexico City. Their last preseason trip overseas took place in 2012, when they took on Fenerbahce Ulker in Turkey and EA7 Emporio Armani Milano in Italy. The team also headed overseas in the preseason of 2007-08 -- the year that Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined forces with Paul Pierce -- when the team went to Italy and England for preseason wins against the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.