Boston Celtics parade has fans packing the streets to see players in duck boats

BOSTON - Boston was a sea of green Friday morning as fans from all over crowded along the parade route to see the Boston Celtics pass by in the traditional duck boats.

Pure joy as the duck boats drive through Boston

"Let's go Celtics!" the chants could be heard from Causeway Street to the Back Bay. Barricades kept people on the sidewalk but their pure joy could not be contained.

"It's summertime in Boston, we just ended the second longest parade drought, everyone's super stoked and a dynasty has started for the Boston Celtics," said Brian Babbs, who drove into Boston from Bridgewater for the parade.

The sidewalks from Causeway Street to Government Center to the Boston Common and the Back Bay were jammed with Celtics fans all decked out in green. In some spots, the crowd was so thick, people had a hard time moving in the intense heat.

"This is Celtics Nation"

By 10 a.m., Boston was already awash in green. When the parade started at around 11:30 a.m., the crowd went wild.

"They're right, like, 20 feet away from us, so it's kind of crazy to think about," said a fan as Jaylen Brown passed by in a duck boat, holding up the MVP trophy.

"This is Celtics Nation," said another fan. "It's a great, nice day, we're waiting for the team to come out and I'm just happy to be here."

Fans climbed lampposts and trees in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the championship team. There was a heavy police presence and paramedics were seen carrying some people away on stretchers. Boston Police reported they made two arrests related to the celebration.