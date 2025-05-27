Celtics Mock NBA Draft roundup: Which young talent could Brad Stevens add in 2025?

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

The Boston Celtics are at a bit of a crossroads following a disappointing finish to their postseason run and after losing superstar Jayson Tatum to a ruptured Achilles. The uncertainty around the 2025-26 season will likely have Brad Stevens trimming some salary off Boston's bloated payroll this summer, which puts a premium on what the team does in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Stevens finally made his first-ever first-round pick last year when he drafted Baylor Scheierman with the 30th overall selection. He has another pick toward the end of the first round this year, No. 28, in addition to the second pick in the second round, 32nd overall.

The Celtics got that high second-round selection thanks to Stevens trading back four times during the 2023 NBA Draft. Stevens' maneuvering landed the team a slew of future second-round picks, including this year's high selection from the tanking Washington Wizards.

While picks late in the first round and early in the second round are hit or miss, the Celtics have had success in this spot in the past. Payton Pritchard was a home run selection at No. 26 overall in 2020, and when he was healthy, Robert Williams was a game-changing talent after being taken No. 28 in 2018.

Boston should be able to land a valuable young player in both rounds, or the selections could be used as trade sweeteners as Stevens looks to shed big contracts like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this summer. But having impactful players on a rookie contract is a valuable way for a big-spending team to add some cost-effective talent to the mix.

Here's a roundup of who the mockers have the Celtics picking in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Noah Penda -- No. 93 of Le Mans -- in action during the Betclic Elite French Championship against AS Monaco in Salle Gaston Medecin in Monaco. Laurent Coust/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Penda is in the middle of an excellent season in France, as his versatility and strong feel for the game have played an essential role for playoff-bound Le Mans. He is an intelligent passer who slides all over the floor defensively and plays a mature style for a 20-year-old getting his first action in high-level European basketball," writes Givony. "His streaky shooting -- he made 31% of his 3-pointers this season -- is something NBA teams will want to learn more about in the predraft process, along with his average explosiveness. Still, players in his mold are en vogue, provided he can figure out his jumper long term."

Joan Beringer of Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana blocks a shot during the Round 17 of the BKT EuroCup against Valencia Basket in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Jan. 28, 2025. Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua via Getty Images

"Beringer might've been a nice alternative to play Mr. Fantastic had Pedro Pascal said no, because I can't tell you how many times he reached into the frame to eradicate a shot at the rim when I was watching other international prospects this season. That said, any team will need to know going in that Beringer is a long-term investment—he ain't ready to play yet. He'll probably have to join the G League crew in Maine for the foreseeable future, but what better team to sculpt a block of clay like Beringer than a proven development program like Boston's?"

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

Alabama point guard Labaron Philon reacts during the Elite Eight against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Elsa / Getty Images

"NBA teams are excited to see Philon up close during the pre-draft process after a breakout freshman season at Alabama that didn't necessarily answer all the questions about his potential as a one-and-done. On the plus side, he's a terrific athlete who played whatever role Alabama asked of him this year. Sometimes he was on the ball, taking ball screens and running the offense. Other times, he was asked to be a secondary ballhandler and attack creases when they presented themselves, then make reads off that to either finish or kick the ball out. On defense, I liked his energy and activity. Philon's draft range is pretty wide right now. He could immensely help himself during the pre-draft process and see himself spike far up the board, or he ends up more in the late-first, early-second range."

Philon is a popular pick for Boston in early mock drafts. Vecenie also has the Celtics taking Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford at No. 32.

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

"A competitive and instinctive combo-guard with on-ff ball versatility, Philon seems like he would be a good fit with head coach Joe Mazzulla. The three-point shooting may not be quite where Boston would like it ideally, but the same was true at Alabama and he still made himself a critical two-way part of their attack."

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

"There's likely to be signifiant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman. He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie."

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports: Thomas Sorber, F/C, Georgetown

Thomas Sorber of the Georgetown Hoyas during the 2024-25 season. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

"Al Horford turns 39 this summer and Kristaps Porziņģis can't stay on the floor. The Celtics need to start thinking about the future of the center position, and Sorber could absolutely be a steal at this part of the draft," writes O'Connor. "Sorber is unlikely to participate in on-court workouts due to a foot injury that ended his freshman year at Georgetown after just 24 games, but he still projects as a first-round pick due to his brick-house frame and the throwback skill-set to match. He sets strong screens, scores with soft-touch finishes, and has gritty drop-coverage instincts."

O'Connor has Philon falling to the Celtics at No. 32.

"With Jayson Tatum out for most, if not all, of next season, the Celtics will need more shot creation. Especially if the Celtics are indeed going to make big moves to cut down on their salary number this offseason. Philon is a shifty point guard with a buttery floater, advanced pick-and-roll playmaking and a deceptive handle that lets him control the tempo," O'Connor said of the Alabama point guard. "His feathery touch teases untapped shooting potential, but he's got to prove it to become an offensive maestro."

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

Danny Wolf of the Michigan Wolverines goes for a lay up against Auburn during the Sweet Sixteen during the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

"Danny Wolf made a strong, final pitch to scouts against Auburn, finishing with 20 points and a number of eye-opening highlights that showcased his creation and shotmaking," writes Wasserman. "Though his three-point numbers might not indicate shooting improvement, he added a pull-up and step-back to his repertoire this year. A 7-footer who made 21 dribble jumpers, served as Michigan's lead playmaker and still averaged 9.7 boards and 1.4 blocks is bound to entice a number of teams."

Wasserman also has Boston taking guard Ben Saraf out of Israel at No. 32.

Brett Siegel, Clutch Sports: Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud drive to the basket against Cal during the 2025 ACC Men's basketball tournament. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Maxime Raynaud has been one of the highest risers and biggest winners during the pre-draft process," writes Siegel. "At the NBA Draft Combine, Raynaud stood out by playing in the 5-on-5 scrimmages and displaying his abilities to rebound and stretch the floor on offense as a 7-foot big man. Every team needs these types of centers, which makes Raynaud the ideal fit for a team like the Boston Celtics, who will revamp their roster."

Like Wasserman, Siegel also has Boston drafting Saraf with the 32nd overall pick.

"Ben Saraf just turned 19 in April, yet he plays like a multi-year veteran. The Israeli guard is calm as a primary playmaker and has a strong understanding of how to operate an offense at any speed. Boston needs to start developing some talent in their backcourt, especially with some of the uncertainty surrounding the organization's future," writes Siegel. "The Celtics need some help on offense with Tatum out, and Saraf can provide them with shot creation and secondary playmaking off the bench at the point guard position. In time, he can become an all-around offensive threat and help make a difference in multiple ways due to his 6-7 wingspan."

NBA Draft Room: Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Walter Clayton Jr. of the Florida Gators celebrates after defeating the Houston Cougars in the National Championship at the Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Alex Slitz / Getty Images

"A lethal 3pt shooter who can get red-hot from downtown. Is undersized for a scoring guard but can play on the ball a bit and is developing as an all around player. Changes the game with his scoring prowess," the site says of Clayton, who shot 45 percent overall and hit 39 percent of his three-point tries for the National Champion Gators last season.

At No. 32, NBA Draft Room has Boston taking Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game for the Bluejays last season.

"One of the best shot blockers in college basketball. An old school big who rebounds and guards the paint. Could fill a role as a back-up big at the NBA level."

NBADraft.net: Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

The NBA Draft encyclopedia site also has Boston taking Clayton Jr. with the 28th pick, and has some incredible things to say about the First Team All-American in its scouting report.

"Combo guard who is one of the best pure shooters in the draft class... Always has the ball on the last possession of a tight game… He is clutch in late game situations when his team needs him most..."

Sounds like he'd be a great addition to the Celtics. At No. 32, NBADraft.net has Boston taking Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.

"Possesses an elite quick first step that is typically the start of his attack on the perimeter," reads Richardson's scouting report. "Richardson has a great change of pace and his ability to kick it into high gear and beat defenders off the dribble before they can react, is potentially his best trait offensively."

Cyro Asseo, HoopsHype: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, University of Alabama at Birmingham

UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg dunks on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the 2024-25 season. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Lendeborg's the mid-major darling," a pro scout told HoopsHype. "Led UAB in points, rebounds, and assists. A 6-foot-9 Swiss Army knife. That's not supposed to happen with mid-major bigs. He's got this old-man game. Not explosive, but smart as hell with a 7-foot-4 wingspan that lets him play bigger. Defensively? You can switch him onto guards in a pinch, and he'll battle centers on the block."

The 2025 NBA Draft will take place over two days, with the first round set for June 25 and the second round on June 26 in Brooklyn, New York.