Celtics have a packed injury report for Wednesday's game vs. Blazers

It looks like the Boston Celtics will be shorthanded when they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to TD Garden on Wednesday night. Six players are listed on the team's injury report, including All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Holiday, Porzingis doubtful for Celtics

Despite head coach Joe Mazzulla giving an optimistic update on both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis following Tuesday's practice, both players are listed as doubtful for Wednesday's tilt. Holiday is dealing with a "mallet finger" injury on his shooting hand, while Porzingis is battling a non-COVID illness. Both participated in Tuesday's practice after missing Boston's last two game, but will likely miss another game Wednesday night.

Holiday said Sunday that he won't require surgery for his injury, but he's been wearing a splint on his right pinky. It's unclear when the 34-year-old guard will return, but both Holiday and Mazzulla said the team will take a cautious approach as he manages the ailment.

Porzingis has yet to play back-to-back games this season, so he may be sitting out Wednesday night before returning to action Thursday night when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tatum, Brown questionable for Celtics

Both of Boston's All-Stars popped up on the injury report, with Tatum and Brown listed as questionable for Wednesday night. Tatum is dealing with a right shoulder impingement while Brown has an illness.

Tatum has missed just three games as he's put together another superstar season for Boston. He's averaged 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, and 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists over the last seven games.

Brown has put together a fine season himself, averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and a career-best 4.7 assists per game. He has missed 10 games with various ailments, including last Wednesday against the Pistons with a left thigh contusion. Now it looks like he's dealing with the same illness that has sidelined Porzingis for three of Boston's last four games.

Rounding out Boston's injury report for Wednesday night are starting guard Derrick White (low back contusion) and reserve guard Payton Pritchard (hip flexor), who are listed as probable for the game.

That's a lot of star power on Boston's injury report against a Blazers team that has been playing well, winning 15 of their last 21 games. Depending on which players can and can't play for the Celtics, it could open the door for Sam Hauser, Torrey Craig, Jordan Walsh, and rookie Baylor Scheierman to get some extended run.

The Blazers will not have former Celtics big man Robert Williams on Wednesday, as he'll be sidelined with a knee injury. Williams hasn't played since Feb. 20 and has suited up for just 20 games this season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks for Portland.

Busy schedule for Celtics

Wednesday night is the third game of a seven-game homestand for Boston. While the team doesn't have to travel again until next week, the Celtics have a busy schedule with seven games over the next 11 days.

Wednesday night is the first leg of a back-to-back, with the Philadelphia 76ers coming to town Thursday night. The Celtics will then close out the homestand with a Saturday night showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on national TV, a visit from the Utah Jazz on Monday, and a matchup with the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder next Wednesday.

Boston then hits the road for a back-to-back against the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets next Friday and Saturday. The C's will host the Nets on Tuesday, March 18, and then get a few nights off before starting a six-game West Coast swing. That tip will bring the Celtics to Utah, Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Memphis.

The Celtics are 43-18 with 21 games left in the regular season, and own a three-game lead over the New York Knicks for the two-seed in the Eastern Conference.