Adam Silver encourages Boston to apply to host an NBA All-Star Game

BOSTON -- It has been nearly 60 years since Boston hosted an NBA All-Star Game. The NBA would like that drought to end soon.

During his press conference ahead of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, NBA commissioner Adam Silver encouraged Boston to make a request to host the annual exhibition between the best and brightest stars in the league.

"I encourage that application from Boston," Silver said ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night. "It's a wonderful city and we'll be there soon."

The NBA spotlight will be at TD Garden next Wednesday and Friday when the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4. But how soon can we expect an All-Star Game in Boston?

It may be a while. It won't come before 2025, with Utah set to host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and Indianapolis getting the honor in 2024. Silver also stated Thursday that several other cities have applied to host an All-Star tilt.

So we may be waiting a while for the All-Star Game to return to Boston.

The city last hosted an NBA All-Star game in 1964 at the old Boston Garden. It was the fourth All-Star Game that was played at the Garden, including the first two NBA All-Star Game in 1951 and 1952.