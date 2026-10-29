Boston Celtics players surprise kids at Watertown Boys & Girls Club Halloween party

What started as a Halloween party turned into an unforgettable surprise for dozens of young Boston Celtics fans in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

More than 60 kids at the Watertown Boys & Girls Club got the chance to meet some of their favorite basketball players, who traded their green jerseys for colorful costumes.

Mike Conley Jr. showed up dressed as Scooby-Doo, Ron Harper Jr. transformed into the Cat in the Hat, and Dillon Mitchell brought SpongeBob SquarePants to life.

"I felt really excited; I got a rush of adrenaline," said Celtics fan Elisa Beck.

The Celtics teamed up with Xfinity to host the surprise celebration, featuring Halloween activities, games, and one-on-one time with the players.

The young fans got to pick up basketball pointers from the pros, challenge them in games and enjoy a dunk show from Celtics mascot Lucky the Leprechaun and his crew.

Boston Celtics players Mike Conley Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Dillon Mitchell at the Watertown Boys & Girls Club Halloween party. CBS Boston

"It's very exciting," said Alex Faria of the Watertown Boys & Girls Club. "I've never seen Celtics players like this up close."

But beyond the costumes, high-fives and cheers, the event was also about inspiring the next generation to dream big.

"I want to be a basketball player," Beck said, sharing her hopes of one day playing the sport herself.

Conley, who spent time interacting with the children while dressed as Scooby-Doo, offered some encouragement.

"Never let anybody tell you what you can't be or can't do in this world," Conley said, urging the young fans to aim high and dream big.

For Harper, the celebration was also a reminder of his own childhood, and the impact professional athletes can have on young fans.

"I remember being a little kid, meeting NBA players, meeting basketball players and just people I looked up to and those are memories I still carry with me," Harper said.

He said he was grateful to help create those same experiences for the children in Watertown.

"It's a day that none of these kids will forget," Harper said.

For the young Celtics fans, the Halloween celebration delivered more than costumes and basketball. It was a chance to meet their heroes and make memories that could last a lifetime.