By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

Jalen Johnson had 24 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored Atlanta's final four points as part of a 20-point night and the Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 87-86 on Friday in the final NBA Cup group-stage game for both teams.

The Celtics and Hawks finished 3-1 in Cup play, with Atlanta winning the group thanks to taking the head-to-head matchup against Boston.

The Hawks have won five straight. Alexander-Walker finished off a drive with 54.3 seconds left to break a tie, then sealed it with two free throws that made it a four-point game with 2.6 seconds remaining.

Boston Celtics' Paul George (13) drives for the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Aaron Wiggins (2) and Kingston Flemings during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Atlanta held Boston to 35 points in the second half. For the game, the Celtics shot 41% and committed 26 turnovers, with Jayson Tatum losing the ball with 3.8 seconds left and Boston down two. Tatum had 20 points, but went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Celtics guard Derrick White tossed in a three-pointer at the buzzer as part of a 13-point night. With Boston's Mitchell Robinson out for the fourth straight game due to a COVID-19 illness, Neemias Queta once again started center and a career-high 22 rebounds along with 11 points.

The Hawks (12-6) came in hot but couldn't shake a cold spell in the first half. They opened the game missing 11 of 12 shots and 15 of 20 and entered halftime trailing 51-39 after shooting 28% from the field and missing 19 of 25 from 3.

Trailing 65-50, Atlanta went on a 20-4 run that closed the third quarter and saw the Celtics (12-7) trail for the first time in the game.

The Celtics have dropped five of six.

Up next

Hawks: At New York on Sunday.

Celtics: At San Antonio on Sunday.