Boston Catholics and archbishop welcome news of American-born Pope Leo XIV

The latest details from Boston and Vatican City as the world welcomes Pope Leo XIV

Catholics in Boston said they were shocked yet proud that an American was chosen to be pope but the Archbishop of Boston said he anticipates a smooth transition as Pope Leo XIV assumes his role.

"There was a lot of buzz inside, so starting to set things up and prepare and getting the bells ready," said Boston resident John Hickey.

First American-born pope

The yellow bunting and drapes over the front doors of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston are celebrating Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American-born pontiff to lead the Catholic Church who will now go as Pope Leo XIV.

"I'm just astonished that actually they've chosen an American pope, I wasn't expecting this at all. It's really unbelievable," said Boston resident Stacey Cannon.

While he was born in Chicago, his missionary work with the poor in Peru is what made him a frontrunner. It's a quality that stuck out to Bostonians who are just learning about him.

"Being from America, this is definitely a special place so therefore he has some good insight, different points of views," said Boston parishioner Steven Morris.

The pope appeared on a balcony Thursday evening, where he greeted the faithful in St. Peter's Square. John Guinan, the dean of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, traveled from Massachusetts to Vatican City and ended up witnessing history.

"It's an incredibly exciting moment. Like I said, people just pouring into St. Peter's Square," said Guinan. "It's just been cheering, joy. And it seems like people are pretty overwhelmed."

At Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, student Vincent Luongo told WBZ-TV his theology class watched the livestream from St. Peter's Square.

"It's great to have the first American pope put us on the map," said Luongo.

Boston Catholics hopeful for new pope

Here in Boston, some Catholics said they're hopeful he continues the legacy of Pope Francis.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he picks up the responsibility and delivers it to his flock," said Boston parishioner Tom Murphy.

"I am most hoping that the humility and the kindness and the generosity of the former pope is also involved in this new pope," said Cannon.

"My whole life they said there could never be an American people because it would be to combine too much power," Boston College Moral Theology Professor Stephen Pope told WBZ-TV.

And while we don't know what goes on in the conclave, Pope gives us some insight as to what the cardinals were looking for in a leader.

"I think with these bishops, geography didn't matter as much as the traits of someone who could take the role of pope," he said.

Archbishop of Boston welcomes news

"I think shock's probably too strong a word. I think his remarks made it clear that he honors and reveres Pope Francis and Pope Francis' style of ministry, so that was a beautiful thing," said Archbishop of Boston Richard Henning. "Every generation has to address the needs of its moment and one of the key needs of our moment is ongoing healing."

While Henning said he's never met the new pope, Father Mark Francis has. He was classmates with Leo XIV at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. The two also worked together in Rome in the 2000s.

"He is not a showboat," said Francis. "He is very calm but extremely intelligent and extremely compassionate."

"We got a surprise today and I think that is a happy one," said Henning. "It has been a dramatic few days with a lot of hopes and a lot of prayers."