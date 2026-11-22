Elias Lindholm had the first four-goal game of his NHL career to carry the Boston Bruins past the Washington Capitals 7-5 on Saturday.

It was his first hat trick with Boston and the third of his career. David Pastrnak, Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten also scored for Boston. Charlie McAvoy added three assists to reach 301 for his career. Minten's goal was an empty-netter.

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves and had a secondary assist on Lindholm's second score at 8:54 of the second period that gave Boston a 4-2 lead.

Alex Tuch, Tom Wilson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome and Jakob Chychrun scored goals for the Capitals, who have lost five straight.

Lindholm's third came on a tip of Connor Clifton's shot that moved Boston ahead 5-4 late in the second.

Because it was tipped, most of the fans didn't realize he completed the hat trick and only one hat was thrown onto the ice until about a half dozen came at the end of the period after his goal was announced.

His fourth goal was on the tip of Pastrnak's shot that popped over goalie Charlie Lindgren 4:07 into the third, prompting a delayed celebration with many more hats sailing onto the ice as Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" played over the PA. Lindgren had 16 saves.

Back home after ending a three-game losing streak with a victory at Detroit on Wednesday, the Bruins scored three times in the opening nine minutes of the second.

Pastrnak circled with the puck in the Capitals' zone before his wrister tied it at 2 just over two minutes into period.

Jeannot's tip-in made it 3-2 at 6:23. Lindholm split a pair of defensemen before flipping the puck into the net 2:31 later for his second.

Lindholm's first goal was a power-play score on a tip of Pastrnak's shot.

Up Next

Capitals: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Bruins: Face Winnipeg at home Wednesday night.